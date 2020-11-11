Alexandra Wells, 94, Formerly of Hanover Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Alexandra Wells, 94, formerly of Hanover Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Upper Nazareth Township. She was the wife of the late George Wells Jr., who died Oct. 15, 1997. She was born in Hellertown on March 17, 1926 to the late Paul and Domenika (Polakowski) Polski. Alexandra owned and operated a beauty salon from her home on Second Avenue in Hellertown. She was an esthetician as well as a cosmetologist. Alexandra was a graduate of Bethlehem Business School and was of the Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS

Sons: George T. and his wife Ann of Palmerton, Gregory J. and his wife Tanya of West Chester, Gordon D. and his wife Karen of Whitehall; and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by sisters: Pauline Fortun, Louise Pfeiffer, Jennie B. Straka and Helen Steixner.

SERVICE

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choosing.