Constance Diane Brodhead, 86 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

On Nov. 5, 2020, Constance Diane Brodhead, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 86. Connie was born on Aug. 14, 1934, to Kenneth and Thelma Kreitz and grew up in the Easton, Pa., area. The second of four siblings, she excelled at academics and was the valedictorian of the Class of 1952 at Easton High School and first in her nursing school class at the University of Pennsylvania. She later pursued and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Washington University in St. Louis. Throughout her life, she sought to further her knowledge in the fields of education and health care. In addition to her studies at Washington University, she also obtained her teacher’s certificate and did substitute teaching at various secondary schools in St. Louis, where she lived for most of her adult life. Her favorite passions were trading stocks and traveling. Her travels led her to journey all over the world, including to Alaska, Egypt, Europe, and most recently to Israel and Jordan. The most lasting memories she will leave to her friends and family are of her thoughtfulness and caring for those around her. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or other important event. She showed up for them in times of great need.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her husband, Allan, who she married on Sept. 28, 1957, and her two children, Geoffrey and Leslie.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Raubsville Cemetery in Williams Township. There will be no calling hours. Local arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Donations in her memory can be made to the American Indian College Fund at StandWithNativeStudents.org.