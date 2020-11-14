Jack P. Brown, 91, Formerly of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jack P. Brown, 91, formerly of Lower Saucon Township, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Rose (Torkos) Brown, who died Feb. 27, 2000. Jack was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 31, 1929 to the late Thomas and Bertha (Frankenfield) Brown. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Jack was a structural steel draftsman at Lehigh Structural Steel, Allentown, for the majority of his career. He was an active member of St. Luke’s Old Williams Lutheran Church, Williams Township, where he served on its church council, as a recording secretary and as a former choir member. He was a devoted Penn State football enthusiast.

SURVIVORS

Children: Dennis J. (Martha “Marty”) of Perry, Ohio, Sandra R. (Kirk A.) Waggoner of Hellertown; four grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings: Thomas and Barbara.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call at Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa., from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday. The Friday morning calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The interment will conclude services at St. Luke’s Old Williams Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. The Rev. Franklin Stinner will officiate the service. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church: 20 Church Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.