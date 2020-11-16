Coroner Seeking Hellertown Man’s Next of Kin

The Lehigh County coroner is seeking next of kin for a 36-year-old Hellertown man who recently died.

Channel 69 News reported Monday that Kenneth Vose was pronounced dead Saturday morning at the Royal Motel on N. Irving Street in Allentown.

A determination regarding Vose’s cause and manner of death is pending while both the coroner’s office and Allentown police investigate his death, the news station reported.

Anyone who is related to Vose or who has information about his next of kin is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 610-782-3426.

According to online public records, Vose lived in the 100 block of Main Street in Hellertown.