William F. Seifert, 90, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

William F. Seifert, 90, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Inpatient Hospice at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Joyce V. (Sherk) Seifert, who died March 20, 2003. William was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 20, 1930 to the late Nevin C. and Rachel (Rush) Seifert. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II. William was a bricklayer and worked in the blast furnace for the former Bethlehem Steel Co. for 42 years until retiring. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed camping.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Barry L. (Linda S.) Seifert of Bethlehem, Todd W. (Tinamarie) Seifert Sr. of Easton; siblings: Betty J. (Richard) Cerny, Joan Toth, both in Florida; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons: William F. Jr., Scott B.; siblings: Robert V. Seifert and Beatrice B. Garcia.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.