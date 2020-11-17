Robert W. Zisko, 82, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert W. Zisko, 82, of Springfield Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Stephanie S. (Stoneback) Zisko. Robert was born in Bethlehem on April 21, 1938 to the late Mary (Duh) and Stephen Zisko. He co-owned and operated Master Mix Inc., Quakertown, and he and his late brother owned and operated Zisko Brothers, an agricultural farm in Springfield Township. Robert was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Springtown, and Springtown Volunteer Fire Co., and was a past member of Springfield Township Lions Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 60 years; son: Robert E. and his wife Kasia and their daughter Bridget of Springfield Township. He was predeceased by a granddaughter: Isabella Mary Zisko; siblings: Edward A. Zisko, Helen Ballek.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery, Springfield Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springtown Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 23, Springtown, PA 18081.