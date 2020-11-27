Charles E. ‘Chap’ Kukoda, 99, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Charles E. “Chap” Kukoda, 99, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Pauline S. “Polly” (Sikbo) Kukoda, who died July 9, 2002. Charles was born in Hellertown on Aug. 11, 1921 to the late James and Agnes (Koczan) Kukoda. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army’s 28th Division during World War II. Chap worked in the coke oven division of the former Bethlehem Steel until his retirement after 42 years of employment. He was a faithful member of the former St. John Capistrano Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five sisters and four brothers.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice at St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.