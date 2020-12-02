Man With Pot Drove 105 MPH on I-78 in Lower Saucon, Police Say

A Bethlehem man is facing charges after allegedly driving at 105 mph past a Pennsylvania state trooper on patrol on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township Sunday morning.

Channel 69 News reported Wednesday that after the trooper tried to stop Edwin Orest Domenech, 47, of East Fourth Street, he allegedly continued to speed westbound on the highway until he exited at Rt. 412 northbound in Bethlehem, turned right onto Crest Avenue, struck a sign and mailbox, came to a stop and was arrested.

The news channel’s report indicated that authorities then allegedly found a plastic baggie containing marijuana in Domenech’s possession, as well as 84 baggies filled with pot plus drug-related paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle Domenech was driving.

According to online court records, Domenech is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (Felony 3); manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor); and four summary offenses. The lesser charges identified on Domenech’s criminal court docket are exceeding 65 or 70 mph by 40 mph, careless driving, reckless driving and disregarding a traffic lane.

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez Sunday, Domenech was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $75,000 straight bail, records show.

A preliminary hearing before Matos Gonzalez is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

Court papers do not list an attorney for Domenech.

The section of I-78 in Lower Saucon Township is patroled by troopers stationed at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Belfast.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.