Shirley A. Kichline, 88, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Shirley A. Kichline, 88, of Allentown, died Monday, Dec. 1, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Allentown Campus. She was born in Hellertown on Aug. 8, 1932 to the late Earl P. and Alma M. (Bryfogle) Welty. Shirley was an office worker for the Chrysler Corporation, Bethlehem, until her retirement. She was very faith-filled and was a devoted member of Morning Star Moravian Church, Coopersburg, and the former Grace Moravian Church in Center Valley.

SURVIVORS

There are no immediate survivors.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to her church, which is located at 234 S. Main St., Coopersburg, PA 18036.