Joan M. Fixl, 75, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joan M. Fixl, 75, of Lower Saucon Township died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Godfrey F. Fixl, who died May 13, 2019. Joan was born in Lower Saucon Township on July 6, 1945 to the late William H. and Reda A. (Brader) Stauffer. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Joan loved cooking and baking, making crafts and getting together with family and friends.

SURVIVORS

Brothers: William P. (Rosemarie) Stauffer, Robert L. (Beverly) Stauffer, all of Hellertown; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE

A private service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. There will be no calling hours. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or the Salvation Army, 521 Pembroke Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018.