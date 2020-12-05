Edward F. Olearczyk Sr., 92, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Edward F. Olearczyk Sr., formerly of Hellertown, Pa., and Linden and Watchung, N.J., died peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Barnegat, N.J. Edward was born on March 16, 1928 in Linden, N.J., to Mary and Andrew Olearczyk. Educated in public schools, he left high school to join the Navy in 1945. After leaving the U.S. Navy, he found employment with GM and Merck, prior to joining Public Service Electric and Gas in Elizabeth, N.J., in 1950. He worked there for 43 years before retiring in 1993 as Corporate Safety Manager in Newark. Ed and his wife Veronica (Lynch) moved to Hellertown and lived in the Four Seasons community, which they loved. Both Ed and Veronica were active members at St. Theresa of the Child of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Ed was Holy Name Society President.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by sons: Andrew (Pamela) of Lititz, Pa., Edward Jr. (Monica) of Allentown, Pa., Matthew (Patricia) of Apex, N.C.; daughter: Mary Jo (James) Farmar of Barnegat, N.J.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Veronica (Lynch), and grandson, Edward III.

SERVICES

Arrangements are under the direction of the Shinn Funeral Home in Manahawkin, N.J. To share condolences, please visit Edward’s memorial page on the funeral home’s website.