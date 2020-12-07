Earl C. Otto III, 78, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Earl C. Otto III, 78, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Weston Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Carol A. (Dull) Otto. He was born in Fountain Hill on Dec. 13, 1941 to the late Earl C. Jr. and Mary M. (Strausser) Otto. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown. Earl worked for the former Gutshall Chevrolet, Hellertown, and Gilboy Ford, Allentown for many years, and then for Manpower of Bethlehem until retiring.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 57 years; children: Suzanne C. Otto of Center Valley, Earl C. Otto IV of Hellertown; siblings: Barbara (Dean) Zimmerman of Jonestown, Pa., Kate Gregory of Allentown, Martha (Robert) Winkelman of Homosassa, Fla.; grandson: Gregory Otto. He was predeceased by a brother: George Otto.

SERVICES

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. They will be announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The Center For Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042 and/or the American Diabetes Association, 65 E. Elizabeth Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018.