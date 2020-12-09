Man Accused of Heavily Damaging Car in Theft Attempt

A Lower Milford Township man was jailed on attempted theft and other charges after Hellertown Police said he damaged a vehicle he was allegedly trying to steal over the weekend.

In a news release Wednesday, borough police said Nicholas Paul Chernay, 32, of the 7500 block of Chestnut Hill Church Road was arrested after they received a report of a man “attempting to break into vehicles” and “banging on residential doors and windows” in the area of Leonard and Courtright streets shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

When officers responded to the area, they allegedly found Chernay “to have heavily damaged a vehicle…attempting to gain access to it,” according to the news release.

According to police, Chernay claimed he “needed to get to Baltimore by Monday” and that he had recently bought the damaged vehicle, “though he could not remember who he bought it from.”

According to the news release and court documents Chernay is charged with Criminal Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking of Moveable Property (Felony 3), Loitering and Prowling at Night Time (Misdemeanor 3), Criminal Mischief-Damage to Property (Misdemeanor 3), Theft by Unlawful Taking of Moveable Property (Misdemeanor 3), Receiving Stolen Property (Misdemeanor 3) and the summary offense of Disorderly Conduct-Creating Unreasonable Noise.

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Daniel Corpora Saturday morning, Chernay was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $15,000 straight bail, according to the court docket for his case.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 before District Judge Alan Mege in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, per the court docket.

Court papers do not list an attorney for Chernay.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.