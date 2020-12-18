James J. Straka, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James J. Straka, 88, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Marcella A. Straka. James was born in Hellertown on Jan. 6, 1932 to the late Philip and Mary (Mindock) Straka. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. James worked in the electrical furnace melting department at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 46 years until retiring in 1996. He was a faithful member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, where he supported all the functions of the church. He was a charter member of the church carnival for 13 years; ran the Bingo and Lottery chances; and was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Holy Name Society. He was also a 50-year member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown, and a member of the Hellertown Historical Society. James was a basketball and baseball player in high school and played Legion baseball.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 61 years last April 4; children: Deborah Ann (Roy Jr.) Garrett of Friendsville, Tenn.; Lori Jane Schneider of New Tripoli; J. Brian, DMD of Hellertown and his children: Vincent Brian and Sydney Olivia; siblings: Irene H. Falatek of Hellertown, George P. (Mary) Straka of Schnecksville. He was predeceased by a sister: Dorothy Borota.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Make positive choices following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.