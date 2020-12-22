Kathryn M. Rush, 98, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You By Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kathryn M. Rush, 98, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late George O. Rush, who died April 10, 1998. She was born in Quakertown on June 11, 1922 to the late Seth and Ella R. (Seasholtz) Trumbauer. Kathryn worked at Surefit, Bethlehem as a floor lady for 30 years until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Children: Geraldine “Gerry” R. (Ronald) Balkit of Salisbury Township, Mark G. (Jacquelyn) Rush of Dagsboro, Del.; grandchildren: Kimberly (Steve) Male, Dr. Christopher (Tracy) Rush, Jennifer (Michael) Mallon, Matthew (Sally Ryder) Balkit; great-grandchildren: Meghan Male, Jacob and Eli Rush, Lauryn Male, Mackenzie and Samantha Mallon. She was predeceased by siblings: Earl, Russell, Clifford Trumbauer and Sadie Underkoffler, Betty Gross.

SERVICE

A service will be held privately, with the interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or her church, 514 Third Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018.