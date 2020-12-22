Local School Holds ‘Santa Parade’ for Pre-K Students (Photos)

Credit: Chris Christian

It’s always an exciting moment when Santa arrives. That was the case at St. Michael the Archangel elementary school in Upper Saucon Township Tuesday, where Pre-K students sat outside for a Santa Parade.

The already-unusual 2020 Christmas season got another twist at St. Michael the Archangel Elementary School on St. Josephs Road in Upper Saucon Township Tuesday; but it was for a good reason.

The Catholic school near Coopersburg hosted an outdoor “Santa Parade” for its Pre-K students, who delighted in seeing St. Nick as well as their parents, who paraded past in festively decorated cars as part of the surprise.

St. Michael the Archangel school officials noted in a news release that the event was planned as “a special surprise for our students, to create joy and a brief moment of ‘normalcy'” before they began their holiday recess.

In addition to the elementary school, St. Michael the Archangel includes a middle school on Old Bethlehem Pike in Upper Saucon Township.

Photos by Chris Christian

“Wave to Santa!”

During the Santa Parade, St. Michael the Archangel Pre-K students were seated apart from each other and wore face masks in accordance with the school’s COVID-19 safety precautions.

Frosty the Snowman and other characters made an appearance at the special event.

The Pre-K class even made signs in support of Santa, which were hung with care prior to his arrival.

Pre-K students at St. Mike’s were dressed for the weather and in the spirit of Christmas at the parade.

