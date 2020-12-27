Paul A. Skibo, 93, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Paul A. Skibo, 93, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Lillian L. (Yagiello) Skibo. Paul was born in Bethlehem on April 13, 1927 to the late Andrew and Mary (Seruga) Skibo. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Paul was a welding foreman in the weldment department at the former Bethlehem Steel from 1946 until his retirement in 1982. He enjoyed gardening and small game hunting.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 73 years; sons: Paul A. (Tammy J.) of Lebanon, Thomas C. (June F.) of Hellertown; three grandchildren: Matthew (Jamie), Mark (Jamie Deputy), James (Brooke Womer); three great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Sophia, Hailey (any day). He was predeceased by siblings: John, Andrew, Michael, George, Steve, Charles, Edward, Helen Wiley.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.