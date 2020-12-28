Lucille Ann Jani, 77, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Lucille Ann Jani, 77, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Westminster Village, Allentown. She was the wife of Frank Jani Jr. Lucille was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 8, 1943. She was employed as a secretary at the Northampton County Courthouse, Easton, for many years. Lucille was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church of Lower Saucon and was a 1961 graduate of Saucon Valley High School. Lucille and Frank loved to travel and enjoyed winemaking with other families.

SURVIVORS

Her loving husband of 56 years, 29 days.

SERVICE

The details of the service are to be announced. The interment will be at the Memorial Garden at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.