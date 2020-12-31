Eugene N. Brown Jr., 71, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Eugene N. Brown Jr., 71, of Catasauqua, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Joanne L. (Wetzel) Brown and the late Ellen (Rush) Brown. Eugene was born in Allentown on Feb. 24, 1949 to the late Eugene N. Sr. and Pearl M. (Johnson). He worked as a police officer in Hellertown and was a firefighter for Dewey Fire Co. No. 1, Hellertown. Eugene also was an EMT in Fountain Hill, Bethlehem and Hellertown. He was a member of Prosperity Lodge F&AM, Riegelsville. Eugene assembled specialized fire engine models. He was a member of Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran, Catasauqua.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 10 years; children: Dennis J. Brown and Stephanie Z. Brown; siblings: Martin Horvath (Betty Lou) of Bethlehem Township and one half-sister; two grandchildren. Eugene was predeceased by brothers: John and William.

SERVICE

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses c/o Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.