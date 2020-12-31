Phyllis A. Amelio, 84, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Phyllis A. Amelio, 84, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Robert R. Amelio Sr. Phyllis was born in Worcester, Mass., on Oct. 4, 1936 to the late Arthur and Olivina (Boyle) LaRose. She owned and operated Grandma’s Playhouse in Allentown for 10 years. Phyllis was a faithful member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and a member of its Ladies Guild. She was a member of St. Paul’s Prayer Group, Allentown. Phyllis was an author of “My Precious Child.”

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 61 years; children: Robert R. Jr. (Pamela) of Kutztown, Diane M. of Bradenton, Fla., James J. (Jine Jiang) of Long Island, N.Y., David J. (Sherrie) of Easton; sisters: Patty Burden in Florida, Doris LaConte of Worcester, Mass.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.