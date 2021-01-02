Margaret M. Angell, 89, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Margaret M. Angell, 89, of Upper Saucon Township, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Gordon Louis Angell (died Oct. 3, 2004). Margaret was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 21, 1931 to the late Albert and Katherine (Sharkey) Malischewski. She worked at Early American Candle Shop, Wescosville.

SURVIVORS

Children: Gordon L. (Patricia) of Newfoundland, Margaret A. Kidd of Nazareth, Francine M. wife of Charles Davis, with whom she resided, Katherine M. (John) Butz of East Texas, Charles L. (Michele) of Macungie, Jacqueline (Michael) Tapler of Old Zionsville, Michael L. (Jackie) of Fleetwood, Patricia A. Durst of Fogelsville; siblings: William of Muncy, Dolores Miller of Lander, Wyo., John of Lansdale; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by a baby daughter; and siblings: Albert Malischewski and Katherine McGuire.

SERVICE

Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. The service will be private. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 3897 Adler Place, Building C, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.