After Man’s Identity is Stolen, He Receives Money: Police

Crooks typically target victims of identity theft with the intention of stealing money from them, but in a case involving a local man police say the opposite happened.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said a 73-year-old man from Williams Township had his identity stolen last month, when his Social Security number and driver’s license number were used to open a checking account at TD Bank.

Police said the account was opened on Dec. 21, and a day later two checks from the Ohio Office of Unemployment Compensation were deposited in it.

“The victim is not out any money and all fraudulent activity has been reported to the proper organizations,” police said.