Jean A. Penberth, 78, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jean A. Penberth, 78, of Bethlehem died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of Roy Penberth Jr. Jean was born in Kintnersville on Dec. 3, 1942 to the late Robert Sr. and Grace (Matz) Kressley. She was a dedicated housewife to her family and loved to go to the casinos.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 40 years; children: Cheryl Edwards of Lehighton, Lori Sell of Slatington, John Hitcho of Hellertown; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings: Robert Jr. and Grace Arnold.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.