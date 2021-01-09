Timothy K. Holschwander, 79, Formerly of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Timothy K. Holschwander, 79, formerly of Center Valley, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of the late Hildegard (Reissner) Holschwander. Timothy was born in Coopersburg on Sept. 9, 1941 to the late Kenneth and Lillian (Hartman) Holschwander. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Timothy was an assemblyman at Mack Truck, Allentown, for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Center Valley, and the Grundsow Lodge. Timothy loved the outdoors, working in the flower beds, gardening and working on cars.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Susan (LeRoy F.) Schoenly of Macungie, David (Candy Y.) Holschwander of Coopersburg; sister: Susan Walter of Center Valley; grandchildren: Damian, Dalton, Dylan.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Paul’s Blue Church Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith UCC, 5992 PA-378, Center Valley, PA 18034.