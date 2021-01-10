Who Bought $1.9 Million Lottery Ticket in Fountain Hill?

Someone who purchased a Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket from a local pharmacy last week is now nearly $2 million wealthier and possibly doesn’t even know it.

Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday that a ticket correctly matching all six winning numbers was purchased Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Fountain Hill Pharmacy, 1049 Broadway, Fountain Hill, Lehigh County.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 5 drawing were 1-10-17-21-25-48, and the person who now holds the lucky ticket will receive a $1.91 million prize–minus any applicable withholding–for matching them.

Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit PALottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

The pharmacy will receive at $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said in their news release.