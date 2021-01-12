David J. Harte, 65, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

David J. Harte, 65, of Allentown, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Kim A. (Momich) Harte. David was born in Biloxi, Miss., on Sept. 27, 1955 to Eleanor M. (Chasar) Harte of Bradenton, Fla., and the late Robert J. Harte. He worked as the Director of Engineering for Ashley Development and previously owned and operated Harte Engineering, Bethlehem. David was a graduate summa cum laude of Lehigh University, Bethlehem, where he earned a BS degree in engineering. He was a former member of the Hellertown Lions Club. Dave’s happy place was Surf City Beach on Long Beach Island, N.J. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 42 years; mother; children: Nancy E. (J. Barrett) Geyer of Lower Saucon Township, Jacob D. Harte (Amy M. Weaver) of Philadelphia, Alexandra R. (Ryan M. Kern) Harte of Macungie; brother: The Rev. Barry J. Harte (Mark McCormick) of Bala Cynwyd; four grandchildren: Tess, Charles, Stella and Brynn.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.