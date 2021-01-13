Betty A. Heffner, 92, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Betty A. Heffner, 92, of Moravian Village-Bethlehem and formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Township. She was the wife of the late Blake C. Heffner, who died Sept. 15, 2014. Betty was born in Bethlehem on March 11, 1928 to the late Uriel and Emilie (Fleischman) Hay. She was a native to Bethlehem and a graduate of Liberty High School. She worked as a sewing machine operator at the former R.K. Laros. Betty was a faithful member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and a former member of the Saucon Valley chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, the Saucon Valley Garden Club and the Hellertown Woman’s Club. She maintained her interests in sewing, quilting, doll-making, ceramics and other crafts throughout her adult life.

SURVIVORS

Loving son: Rev. Dr. Blake R. (Sharon) Heffner of Williams Township; grandchildren: Dr. Rachel Heffner-Burns (Ryan Burns), Hannah Heffner (Sam Toggas) and Rebecca DiTroia (John); great-grandchildren: Juliana, Ava and Ryker Ditroia, Henry and Noah Burns. She was predeceased by her daughter, Brenda L. Mattis, who died Aug. 22, 2012.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or St. John’s Church on Morgan Hill, 2720 Morgan Hill Road, Easton, PA 18042.