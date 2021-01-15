Helen C. Morrison, 70, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Helen C. Morrison, 70, of Hellertown, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of Terence Morrison. Helen was born in Coplay on June 21, 1950 to the late Harvey and Patience (Parry) Fairfield. She was a self-employed housekeeper for families in the area. Helen enjoyed reading books about the Amish and visiting the areas in Lancaster.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 22 years; daughters: Holly L. (Jason) Green of Jim Thorpe, Terri (Marvin) Stettler of Lehighton; granddaughter: Jamie Garcia; great-grandson: Nathanial Garcia; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings: Joan Hunsicker, Harvey Jr., Joseph J., Sarah D., Mary Spino, Phyllis Suarez, Marie Moyer, Linda Mitchell, David and Dale Fairfield.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.