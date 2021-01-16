Gary J. Anders, 70, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gary J. Anders, 70, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Gary was born in Allentown on Sept. 17, 1950 to the late Ralph E. and Constance J. (Hollowell) Anders. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked in grounds and maintenance. He was of the Lutheran faith. Gary was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend, and will be remembered by many for his exceptional kindness and generosity. Per his family and friends: “He was one of those special people that had a certain way of making everyone feel happy, supported and loved unconditionally. He stood beside his family and threw his whole heart into helping however he could with his patience, time and love.” His hobbies included boating, fishing, vintage cars, motorcycling and participating in the annual Bikers Against Bullies charity ride Caring for Kids, which benefits St. Luke’s Pediatrics. Gary loved “oldies and doo-wop” music and many remember him as “Daddy-G” from his DJ days.

SURVIVORS

Children: Sherry L. Anders (Scott Brown) of Shirley, Mass., and Constance J. Anders-Woolley (Gail Woolley) of Lawrence Township, N.J.; siblings: Ronald R. of Coopersburg, Diane L. (Raymond E. Jr.) Matey of Hellertown; sister-in-law: Jeanne Anders of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Avery and Sophia. He wa predeceased by a brother: Charles.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to watch the services via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. There will be no public services at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to America’s Charities Coronavirus Response Fund.