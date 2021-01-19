Man Wanted in Ohio Arrested in Upper Bucks, Police Say

A man wanted on a felony warrant in Ohio was taken into custody in Durham Township, Bucks County, last week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced in a news release Monday.

According to police, Kris Kinsey, 61, of Upper Black Eddy, was located at a home in the 700 block of Sunday Road. Other documents list Doylestown as his place of residence.

Published news reports say Kinsey is from Elyria, Ohio, and indicate that in July 2020 he was charged there with felonious assault for allegedly hitting another person with a rock.

After Kinsey was taken into custody in Durham Township Jan. 14, police said he was initially taken to the Dublin barracks.

Police said Kinsey was then charged with Arrest Prior to Requisition and arraigned before District Judge Gary Gambardella in District Court 07-3-03.

The news release indicated that Kinsey’s bail was set at $4.6 million unsecured, and that he “was lodged in the Bucks County Correctional Facility for his Ohio warrant and the required bail amount.” Court documents note that his bail was modified from $4.6 million to include a non-monetary condition–making it unsecured–but don’t disclose a reason for the change.

Other charges filed against Kinsey by state police since his arrest Jan. 14 are listed in a separate criminal case docket. They include Prohibited Possession of a Firearm (Felony 2), Possession of an Instrument of Crime with Intent (Misdemeanor 1), Terroristict Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another (Misdemeanor 1), Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana (Misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).

A preliminary hearing on those charges is scheduled to be held before Gambardella on Monday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m., according to that docket.

The court papers filed by state police identify Kinsey as “Kris John Kinsey,” however the docket for the case involving the Ohio arrest warrant lists nine different alleged aliases.

A third criminal docket dated Jan. 13 was filed by Bedminster Township Police and lists minor charges filed against Kinsey that are part of a separate case.

None of the court documents list an attorney for Kinsey, who remained in custody as of Tuesday, according to court papers.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in their news release that a hearing on the Arrest Prior to Requisition charge is scheduled to be held at the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. That information is confirmed in the criminal docket for the case, which said it will be held in Room 4202.

Note: Individuals suspected of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police documents and court records.