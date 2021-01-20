Bucks County Man Charged in Overnight Tool Bag Theft

A Chalfont man is facing charges of theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property for allegedly stealing a bag filled with pricey tools from a Bucks County salvage yard.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers responded to a property at 2415 Spinnerstown Road, Milford Township, for a report of a burglary shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Brant’s Auto Salvage is the listed business at the Spinnerstown Road property.

The news release indicated that the burglary at the salvage yard “occurred overnight” sometime after 11 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Stolen from the property that night was a bag containing approximately $2,000 worth of power and hand tools, police said.

On Jan. 15, police said they learned through the course of their investigation that a witness had reported to the victim of the crime that they had seen someone they identified as Timothy Gregg leaving the salvage yard with the tool bag.

According to the news release, Gregg subsequently returned the tool bag and its contents and also “confessed to PSP-Dublin that he committed the crime.”

Court records show that Timothy Daniel Gregg is charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle (Misdemeanor 1) and one count of receiving stolen property (Misdemeanor 1).

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4:15 p.m. before Bucks County District Judge Regina Armitage in Bucks County District Court 07-2-08.

Court records show that Gregg is currently free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

No attorney is listed for Gregg.

Note: Individuals suspected of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police documents and Bucks County court records.