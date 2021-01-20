Margaret M. Kolesnik, 96, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Margaret M. Kolesnik, 96, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Thomas S. Kolesnik (died Feb. 29, 2012). Margaret was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 27, 1924 to the late Michael S. and Elizabeth A. (Yenca) Holva. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown. Her legacy is that she will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Margaret was known for her love of God and her church. She loved cooking and baking for her family. Margaret was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.

Children: Thomas J. (Bonnie) of Bethlehem Township, Marie E. (Jerry) Fedorowicz of Lower Saucon Township, James D. (Dawn) of Bethlehem, Michael S. (Mary) of Hellertown, Joyce E. (John E. Sherer III) of West Allentown, Joseph F. (Christine Carey) of Leithsville; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and nine siblings.

Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. There will be no public calling hours. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.