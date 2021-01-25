Leonard ‘Lenny’ J. Szy, 73, Formerly of Wassergass (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Leonard “Lenny” J. Szy, 73, of Upper Nazareth Township, formerly of Wassergass, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at the St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. Lenny was born in Fountain Hill, Pa., on April 27, 1947 to the late Joseph F. Jr. and Mary T. (Molnar) Szy. Lenny served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force in Turkey during the Vietnam War. He worked for Donner Photographic Inc. in Norwich, Conn., as a photographer for many years. Lenny previously owned and operated his own landscaping business and drove school bus for the Palisades School District. Active in his community, Lenny was a member of the Hellertown Historical Society and guided local barn tours. He was also a member of the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society–which maintains the historic Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse–and the Whitehall Historical Preservation Society. He was involved with Musikfest, helping serve breakfast to all the volunteers. Lenny also was a member of the Wassergass Bushman’s Club, the former Southeastern Fire Company, Wassergass, Allentown Flag Day Club, Lehigh Valley Post Card Club and the Masonic Lodge #567, Riegelsville.

SURVIVORS

Niece; nephews; cousins; and many close friends. He was predeceased by his siblings: Lillian M. Hall and Francis J. Szy.

SERVICE

Friends and family are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment with military honors will be held privately at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online memorial tributes may be made at HeintzelmanCares.com. As a convenience during the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be available to watch via the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. Hellertown’s Facebook page. It will be shown on Facebook Live. A recording will be available to watch later.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hellertown Historical Society, 150 W. Walnut St., Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or the Lower Saucon Historical Society, P.O. Box 176, Hellertown, PA 18055.