Panthers Prevail In Saucon Creek Smackdown

On Monday night, Saucon Valley wrestling played host to their crosstown rivals, Southern Lehigh. No matter the sport being played when these two proud programs collide, there is usually a little more riding on the outcome than a tally in the win column. However, this time around the Panthers pinned their way through the youthful Spartan lineup and held onto bragging rights for at least one more year.

Of the eleven bouts actually wrestled, Southern Lehigh managed to win only one. Fielding six freshman in their lineup, the Spartans received their only points courtesy of Chris Venezia’s fall at 113. Venezia, one of the scrappy freshmen young-guns, picked up six with a first-period pin.

Saucon won the other ten contested bouts by fall. The Panthers picked up pins from Ermal Duka (120), Connor Nicholas (126), Travis Riefenstahl (132), Mason Beckowski (138), Cael Markle (145), Chris Arciuolo (152), Liam Scrivanich (160), Jake Jones (172), Dante Mahaffey (215) and Mick Sullivan (285). Scrivanich, Mahaffey and Sullivan each flattened their foe in less than a minute. Duka and Sullivan are the only Saucon seniors in the bunch. Nicholas, Arciuolo, Markle and Mahaffey are juniors. Rief, Beckowski, Scrivanich and Jones are sophomores. Overall, these powerful Panthers aren’t quite as young as the Spartans, but they will be around for a little while longer.

In addition to the Panther pins, senior Aaliyanna Mateo (106) and junior Ty Csencsits (189) were each awarded a forfeit. When it was all over, the Panthers spanked the Spartans 72-6.

Saucon Valley 72, Southern Lehigh 6

106- Aaliyana Mateo Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

113- Chris Venezia Fr., SL, fall Sophia Riehl Sr. SV, 1:30

120- Ermal Duka Sr. SV, fall Anthony Lorio Fr. SL, 1:07

126- Connor Nicholas Jr. SV, fall Ryan King Fr. SL, 3:56

132- Travis Riefenstahl So. SV, fall Cade Sawyer Fr. SL, 1:04

138- Mason Beckowski So. SV, fall Vincent Probst So. SL, 2:19

145- Cael Markle Jr. SV, fall Deacon Dickinson Jr. SL, 2:32

152- Chris Arciuolo Jr. SV, fall Josh Sirard Fr. SL, 3:03

160- Liam Scrivanich So. SV, fall Andreas Zannakis Sr. SL, :47

172- Jake Jones So. SV, fall Michael Fluck So. SL, 1:56

189- Ty Csencsits Jr. SV, winner by forfeit

215- Dante Mahaffey Jr. SV, fall Ian Gill Fr. SL, :35

285- Mick Sullivan Sr. SV, fall Michael Martin Jr. SL, :54

Up Next: Saucon Junior-High and Varsity travel to Palisades on Wednesday night (6 p.m.). Then, a Saturday morning matinee with the Bangor Slaters (10 a.m.).

Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!

All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.