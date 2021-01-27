Stephen M. Myirski, 94, Formerly of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Stephen M. Myirski, 94, formerly of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Alexandria Manor, Bath. Stephen was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 14, 1926 to the late Andrej and Maria (Opet) Majirsky. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Stephen worked as a clerk for Spirax Sarco in Allentown for many years, until his retirement. He was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, Hellertown Democratic Club and the Tammany Democratic Club, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Sister: Agnes McGrann of Telford; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: Andrew M., Edward S. Sr., Joseph, Mary, Ann and Margaret.

SERVICE

Private graveside services will be held at the S.S. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the PA Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.