James E. Youngkin, 80, of Magnolia, N.J. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James E. Youngkin, 80, of Magnolia, N.J., died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Cooper University Hospital, Camden, N.J. He was the husband of Roberta A. (Arnold) Youngkin. James was born in Bethlehem Township on March 29, 1940 to the late Clarence and Margaret (Hoffert) Youngkin. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. James was a Technology Analyst for OKI Data, Mount Laurel, N.J., from 1991 to 2009. He enjoyed gardening the majority of his life.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 57 years last June; daughters: Susan E. Kreh of Moorestown, N.J., Lynne M. (Michael) Cranston of Haddon Township, N.J.; sister: Diane (Thomas) Bartman of Allentown; four grandchildren: Steven Kreh Jr., Sean Kreh, Alexa Cranston and Drew Cranston; brother-in-law: Howard W. Gardner Jr. of Lower Saucon Township. James was predeceased by a sister: Janet M. Gardner.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery, Durham Township. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.