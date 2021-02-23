Pauline Emma Orban, 88, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Pauline Emma Orban, 88, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Louis Orban Jr., who died Jan. 8, 2021. She was born in Trumbauersville on March 9, 1932 to the late Joseph Nase and Myrtle Agnes (Frederick) Long. She worked in the office at Woodcraft, Bethlehem, when they were first married. Pauline was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Allentown. She enjoyed crocheting and dancing.

SURVIVORS

Children: Donna L. Heidecker of Orwigsburg, Rosann E. Manson (C. Edward) of Hamburg, Joan M. Richards (Michael F.) of Fleetwood, Nancy A. Seifert (Todd A.) of Bethlehem; siblings: Clyde Long of Allentown, Sevilla Scheetz of Spinnerstown; grandchildren: Jennifer, Joel, Thomas, Leah and Matthew; great-grandchildren: Jonah, Sawyer, Holden, Hannah, Grace, Emily and William. She was predeceased by grandson: Jacob Richards; siblings: Edna Reitter, Ella Oakes and Joseph Long.

SERVICE

Joint services will be announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata St., Allentown, PA 18103.