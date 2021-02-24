Jean M. Seibel, 91, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jean M. Seibel, 91, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Cambridge, Mass., on Sept. 15, 1929 to the late Kirtley and Marie (Porter) Mather. Jean grew up in Newton Center, Mass., and was a graduate of Newton High School in 1946. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics in 1950 from Denison University and was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Jean continued her education at Trenton State College, receiving a Master’s degree in education in 1971. She was employed as a computer products manager at DayTimers from 1989 to 1992; an Education Specialist at the Tandy Corporation from 1982 to 1989; an adjunct faculty member in the mathematics and computer science department at Bucks County Community College; an adjunct faculty member at Northampton County Community College; and a mathematics teacher from 1970 to 1982 at New Hope-Solebury High School. During that time, from 1972 to 1976, she served as mathematics department chair. Jean was a member of Advent Moravian Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, accompanying on the piano, ringing hand bells, participating on the various administrative boards and organizing sugar cake sales. Her hobbies were endless, which she shared with her family and friends, and included: bowling, as a member of many teams and as a league treasurer and youth instructor; needlework and knitting; puzzling; playing piano, organ and flute; playing bridge; writing poems; and doing math and logic puzzles. She was a member of Mensa International, enjoyed attending all types of music concerts with family and friends, and loved traveling the world.

SURVIVORS

Loving son: Geoffrey and his wife BethAnn (Transue) Seibel; granddaughter: Elizabeth and her husband Derek Feverston; granddaughter: Catherine Seibel and her partner Edward Sinitsa; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by children: Steven M. Seibel and Linda Seibel Hancock; sisters: Judy Seils and Florence Wengerd.

SERVICE

The service will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville, Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Moravian Church, 3730 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.