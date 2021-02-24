Woman, 87, Victim of Burglary by ‘Water Testing Crew,’ Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in Milford Township in which they say an 87-year-old resident was preyed upon by several men posing as a “water testing crew.”

In a news release Wednesday, troopers from the Dublin barracks said the woman reported that she was called upon at her Spinnerstown Road home on the afternoon of Feb. 19.

“The victim related that three men had posed as a water testing crew for the area,” police said. “They were let into the residence, where they rummaged through the victim’s bedroom.”

According to police, the woman reported that “multiple items” were stolen from her home by the trio.

Police did not provide descriptions of the three men, but said they left the home in a white Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation may contect Tpr. Pawel Jelski of the Dublin Patrol Unit at 215-249-9191.