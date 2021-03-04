Alleged Scooter Thief Stole Items, Left, Walked Back to Steal Flowers: Cops

An unusual case of shoplifting is what Richland Township Police are currently investigating, and the department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect who they say was seen on store surveillance shoplifting from a cart meant for use by customers with a disabilities before leaving, returning on foot and allegedly stealing a bouquet.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Thursday, police said the unidentified but apparently ambulatory man visited the Giant Food Store at 901 S. West End Blvd. (Rt. 309), Quakertown, at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The man entered the supermarket driving a motorized scooter, authorities said.

“After selecting merchandise, the (man) drove the scooter past the checkout and placed the items in his newer Blue Dodge Ram pickup truck,” police said.

Then, according to police, he “re-entered the store without the scooter and selected flowers.”

The man then “left the store without paying for the flowers,” they said.

Police did not comment on the timing of the floral theft, however it occurred the day before Valentine’s Day, when more flowers are sold than on any other day of the year.

Credit: Richland Township Police Department/Crimewatch

In the store surveillance photo police released Thursday, the man is seen wearing a bright orange hooded sweatshirt with white block-style lettering across the front side. The bottom word on it may be “BUCKS.”

Police also released a security still of the man’s pickup, which was double-parked in a fire lane–a no parking zone–near the store’s entrance when the image was captured.

“Take a look at the attached pictures and if you know who this person is, please contact the Richland Township Police Department at 215-536-9500, submit a tip on our anonymous tip line at 215-536-6967 or use the submit a tip button on (the Crimewatch site),” the release said.