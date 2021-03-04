Michael L. Luttinen Sr., 46, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Michael L. Luttinen Sr., 46, of Upper Saucon Township died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Allentown Campus. He was born in Allentown on Dec. 8, 1974 to Susan M. (Luttinen) Schaeffer of Coopersburg and Dennis K. Haire of Marion, Ky. Michael worked at Kehs Stucco and Plastering, Hellertown, for many years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents; children: Michael L. Luttinen Jr., Dylan Kurtz, both of Bethlehem.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Luttinen family, care of the funeral home (zip code: 18055).