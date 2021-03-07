Jacqueline I. Verba, 81, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jacqueline I. Verba, 81, of Hellertown, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill Annex. She was the wife of Geza S. Verba. Jacqueline was born in Clifton, N.J., on June 11, 1939 to the late Jean Louis and Irene (Kravchak) Le Borgne. She worked as a registered nurse for the St. Luke’s Visiting Nurses Association, Bethlehem, and a hospice nurse at the Saucon Valley facility. Jacqueline was a member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown. She loved flower gardening and watching birds. Reading and crossword puzzles were favorite pastimes of hers.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 62 years; sons: Michael (Angelica) of New Freedom, Jeremy of South Carolina; brothers: Peter (Elaine) of Massachusetts, William (Pamela) of Ohio; four grandchildren; one great-grandson. She was predeceased by brother: John.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or the Alzheimer’s Association.