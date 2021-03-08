Kermit Frey, 87, of Woodstock, Va. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kermit Frey, 87, of Woodstock, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Kermit was born on May 4, 1933 in Hellertown, Pa., and was the son of the late Lawrence and Helen Muschlitz Frey. Kermit was an Army veteran. He was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, and volunteered at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, food pantries and Belle Grove Plantation for many years. Kermit loved spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

SURVIVORS

Kermit is survived by his son Alan Frey; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one sister Jean Gaugler. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Kugler Frey; daughter Lori Frey; and 11 siblings.

SERVICES

A burial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Union Cemetery in Hellertown, Pa., with Rev. Nathan Robinson officiating.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 127 E. High St., Woodstock, VA 22664.