Local Business Helps Make Train-Loving Teen’s Birthday Special

A Saucon Valley teen was treated to a memorable birthday experience this week thanks to the generosity of a local business the teen’s mom says went “above and beyond” for him.

Crushcrete, a concrete and asphalt shingle recycling center on Silvex Road near the Bethlehem-Hellertown border, invited train buff Mike Morris to visit their facility after his mom, Shannon, told them about her son’s enthusiasm for trains.

The Crushcrete property is home to a repurposed railroad roundhouse, which Mike was able to admire up close as part of his birthday celebration.

Contributed photo

Mike, who is on the autism spectrum, is “very, very focused on trains,” Shannon explained. “He just turned 15 and he knows all about them! Since we are still a socially-distant society, and there are not many fun things to do that are birthday-related, I called Crushcrete to see if they would allow us to tour the facility and take pictures.”

Shannon Morris thanked Linda at Crushcrete for her kindness in helping to arrange the visit, which gave them plenty of time to check out the historic structure and take photos.

Mom and son were invited to stop by the office on their way out, where Linda had another surprise waiting for them.

Contributed photo

“On our way out she gave Michael a big gift bag,” Shannon said. “In the gift bag were several reproductions of the photos of the original roundhouse suitable for framing. It also contained a Trains magazine, a Crushcrete hat and a box of homemade chocolate pretzel candies that Linda made.”

“(Linda) clearly went above and beyond and I am grateful for her help in helping my son have a wonderful 15th birthday,” she added.

Contributed photo

Mike found out about the roundhouse by scouring satellite images of the area on Google Earth, his mom said.

Crushcrete houses its concrete crusher inside the building, which was once owned by the Reading Railroad and is labeled a historic landmark on Google Maps. The roundhouse is located behind Raceway Chevrolet and Turkey Hill near the Rt. 412 interchange on I-78.

According to details about it published on the website SteamLocomotive.com, the roundhouse at Crushcrete is one of only two surviving structures of its type in the Lehigh Valley area, and also one of the oldest roundhouses still standing in Pennsylvania.

According to the website, the roundhouse was built in 1870 with eight locomotive stalls.

The Saucon Valley area was once a hub of railroad activity, with trains traversing the line that ran along the Saucon Creek between Bethlehem and points south. Today that rail line has been repurposed for use as the Saucon Rail Trail, a popular recreational path.

Photos below courtesy of Shannon Morris