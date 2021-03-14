William A. Shipe Jr., 70, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

William A. Shipe Jr., 70, of Lower Saucon Township, was found by rescuers on Friday, March 12, 2021 following his death at Beltzville Lake in Carbon County. He was the husband of Marie A. (Santa Maria) Shipe. He was born in Allentown on Oct. 7, 1950 to Thelma M. (Hunter) Shipe of Allentown and the late William A. Sr. William worked for Pyramid Health Care, Quakertown, and Lehigh County Prison in the maintenance department. He had also worked as a mechanic at Tioga Pipe, Forks Township, Mack Truck and ABEC Manufacturing. William was a member of the Springtown Rod and Gun Club and always enjoyed hunting and fishing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 20 years; mother; daughter: Kera A. (Scott) Peters of Allentown; siblings: Glenn of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.; Sandy (Dwight) Steidel of Nazareth; Nancy of Sonoma, Calif.; grandson: Mason L. Reitenauer.

SERVICE

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springtown Rod and Gun Club, P.O. Box 52, Springtown, PA 18081.