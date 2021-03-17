Who’s Dumping Construction Materials on Salem Road?

The Springfield Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help cleaning up a messy situation, and solving a crime in the process.

In a post published on their Crimewatch site, the department said Wednesday that an unknown person or persons have repeatedly illegally dumped construction-related materials on Salem Road just south of Tumblebrook Road in the township.

The rural intersection is in upper Bucks County, about a mile east of Rt. 309 in Coopersburg.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-328-8523 or submit a tip online via their CrimeWatch site.

Photos courtesy of Springfield Township Police Department/Crimewatch