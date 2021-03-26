Panthers Shutout Knights (Photos)

Thursday’s Results

Saucon Valley 5 – Pen Argyl 0

1. Singles: Matt Nagy (SV) def. Jason Corsetti (PA) 6-2, 6-1

2. Singles: Joey Andres (SV) def. Fred Blasi (PA) 6-0, 6-0

3. Singles: Greg Ackerman (SV) def. (PA) by default

1. Doubles: Ryan Salmon/Brennan Van Helmondt (SV) def. Mason Beers/Trowne Irwin-Hill (PA) 6-2, 6-0

2. Doubles: Ron Carr/Brody Farace (SV) def. Andrew Kindesko/Matthew Oakley (PA) 6-2, 6-0

Coach’s Quote “We are looking forward to a very good season. Our singles lineup is strong and will do very well. Our doubles teams, although they lack experience, play with great enthusiasm. Everyone is just happy that we are having a season this year, after we were cancelled last year right before our first match. The guys really enjoy each other, practicing, and playing together. They are a great group!” Saucon Valley Tennis Coach, Mike Krentz

Saucon Valley Boys Tennis Roster

So. Joey Andres

Sr. Matt Nagy

Jr. Brennan Van Helmodt

Jr. Brody Farace

Sr. Ronnie Carr

Sr. Lei Carr

Sr. Ryan Salmon

Jr. Greg Ackerman

Jr. Tom Ward

Jr. Aigar Boltyenkov

Fr. Braeden Scriffert

Fr. Will Nagy

Head Coach: Mike Krentz

Asst. Coach: Deb Philpotts

Up Next: Coach Krentz and his squad will hit the road for a Saturday morning showdown with the Bangor Slaters (10 a.m.). Then, the Panthers return home for back-to-back matches on Monday and Tuesday against Salisbury (4 p.m.) and Allentown Central Catholic (3:30 p.m.).

Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!

