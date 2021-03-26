Panthers Shutout Knights (Photos)

Coach’s Quote
“We are looking forward to a very good season. Our singles lineup is strong and will do very well. Our doubles teams, although they lack experience, play with great enthusiasm. Everyone is just happy that we are having a season this year, after we were cancelled last year right before our first match. The guys really enjoy each other, practicing, and playing together. They are a great group!”
Saucon Valley Tennis Coach, Mike Krentz
Saucon Valley Boys Tennis Roster
- So. Joey Andres
- Sr. Matt Nagy
- Jr. Brennan Van Helmodt
- Jr. Brody Farace
- Sr. Ronnie Carr
- Sr. Lei Carr
- Sr. Ryan Salmon
- Jr. Greg Ackerman
- Jr. Tom Ward
- Jr. Aigar Boltyenkov
- Fr. Braeden Scriffert
- Fr. Will Nagy
- Head Coach: Mike Krentz
- Asst. Coach: Deb Philpotts
Up Next: Coach Krentz and his squad will hit the road for a Saturday morning showdown with the Bangor Slaters (10 a.m.). Then, the Panthers return home for back-to-back matches on Monday and Tuesday against Salisbury (4 p.m.) and Allentown Central Catholic (3:30 p.m.).
Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!
All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.