Panthers Shutout Knights (Photos)

Spring has sprung for Matt Nagy and the Saucon Valley tennis team!

In a tell-tale sign of Spring, the Saucon Valley campus is now buzzing with athletic activity.  It has been a long time coming for PIAA Spring sports as the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID.  Hopefully, COVID concerns are kept in check and these student-athletes can experience a full season of competition.  Last season high school student-athletes were robbed of their spring sports season.
Saucon Valley Boys Tennis is off to a pretty good start.  Last week, the Panthers hit the road and had mixed results in a couple of away matches.  Saucon picked up a win over Pottsville but suffered a loss to a very strong Southern Lehigh program.  On Thursday, in their home opener, the Panthers protected their home turf with a dominant performance over the Pen Argy Green Knights.
Thursday’s Results
Saucon Valley 5 – Pen Argyl 0
1. Singles: Matt Nagy (SV) def. Jason Corsetti (PA) 6-2, 6-1
2. Singles: Joey Andres (SV) def. Fred Blasi (PA) 6-0, 6-0
3. Singles: Greg Ackerman (SV) def. (PA) by default
1. Doubles: Ryan Salmon/Brennan Van Helmondt (SV) def. Mason Beers/Trowne Irwin-Hill (PA) 6-2, 6-0
2. Doubles: Ron Carr/Brody Farace (SV) def. Andrew Kindesko/Matthew Oakley (PA) 6-2, 6-0

Senior Ryan Salmon and the Panthers are off to a 2-1 start after missing the entire 2020 season due to COVID.

Coach’s Quote

“We are looking forward to a very good season. Our singles lineup is strong and will do very well. Our doubles teams, although they lack experience, play with great enthusiasm. Everyone is just happy that we are having a season this year, after we were cancelled last year right before our first match. The guys really enjoy each other, practicing, and playing together. They are a great group!”

Saucon Valley Tennis Coach, Mike Krentz

Saucon Valley Boys Tennis Roster

  • So. Joey Andres
  • Sr. Matt Nagy
  • Jr. Brennan Van Helmodt
  • Jr. Brody Farace
  • Sr. Ronnie Carr
  • Sr. Lei Carr
  • Sr. Ryan Salmon
  • Jr. Greg Ackerman
  • Jr. Tom Ward
  • Jr. Aigar Boltyenkov
  • Fr. Braeden Scriffert
  • Fr. Will Nagy
  • Head Coach:  Mike Krentz
  • Asst. Coach:  Deb Philpotts

Up Next:  Coach Krentz and his squad will hit the road for a Saturday morning showdown with the Bangor Slaters (10 a.m.).  Then, the Panthers return home for back-to-back matches on Monday and Tuesday against Salisbury (4 p.m.) and Allentown Central Catholic (3:30 p.m.).

Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!

All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.

