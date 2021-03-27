Eleanor Rose (Snyder) Ernst, 96, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Eleanor Rose (Snyder) Ernst, 96, of Hellertown, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Jack R. Ernst, who passed away Jan. 15, 2011. Eleanor was born in Allentown on March 16, 1925 to the late William F. and Irma F. (Biery) Snyder. She was a secretary at the former Bethlehem Steel for 23 years until retiring in 1983. She attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Salisbury Township. Eleanor was an avid reader, enjoyed writing poetry and watching her birds, and was a lover of animals. She was a beautiful and amazing woman who was dedicated to her family and friends.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Lynn E. (Arthur R.) Ebert of Hellertown, Wayne R. of Bethlehem, Kathy G. (Mark W.) Rambo of Kintnersville; brother: Richard (Helen) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren: Kristy G. Ernst, Abby E. (Conrad M. Tombler) Rambo, Hayley A. Rambo; great-granddaughter: Rose Eleanor Rambo. She was predeceased by a son: Richard J.; and grandsons: Jeffrey M. Salash, Richard T. Ernst.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.