Allan B. Bach, 70, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Allan B. Bach, 70, of Hellertown, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after a yearlong battle with appendiceal cancer. He was born in Chula Vista, Calif., to the late Winifred Rose Bach and Francis Bach. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A lifelong learner, he loved to read and study scripture. A self-taught photographer and computer consultant, Allan loved to teach others how to use software and could fix most any computer problem. He found comfort playing the guitar, listening to smooth jazz and taking care of his lawn and flower beds. He graduated from Dieruff High School in 1968 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. The family would like to thank all the staff at Family Pillars Hospice for their excellent care and support.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his wife of 14 years: Kathleen Kuchinos; his children, Jason (Rachel) of Emmaus, Sean (Kerri) of Hellertown and Hannah (Paul Jumper) of Allentown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, with another one expected in April; brother: Gary (Barbara) of Emmaus; stepchildren: Kate Duffy and Jim Duffy; and the mother of his children: Frances Ortwein Bach.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.