Man Was DUI While Driving Stolen Vehicle, Hellertown Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Hellertown Police Department Monday announced the filing of motor vehicle theft and other charges against a borough man.

Raynold Samuel Hill, 28, is accused by police of operating a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police said in a news release that the vehicle was reported stolen from Main Street Friday night.

After it was recovered hours later–allegedly in Hill’s possession–police said he was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft (Felony 3), receiving stolen property (Felony 3), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (Misdemeanor 2) and DUI-controlled substance (misdemeanor).

According to police and court records, Hill was arraigned on those charges early Saturday before District Judge Daniel Corpora, who then committed him to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $10,000 bail.

As of Monday, records indicated that Hill remained incarcerated at the jail in Easton.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held Friday, April 16 at 9 a.m. before District Judge Alan Mege at Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, according to the criminal docket for Hill’s case.

Court records do not list an attorney for Hill.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court documents.